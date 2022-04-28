Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,368 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $427.17. 459,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,092,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $406.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.