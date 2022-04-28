Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.94.

Shares of MA traded up $17.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $378.98. 258,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,258. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

