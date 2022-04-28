Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $77,801,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,071,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 312,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,567,000 after acquiring an additional 260,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,403. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.01.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

