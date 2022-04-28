Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $91.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $622.98. 79,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $691.47 and its 200 day moving average is $669.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by ($0.28). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.75.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

