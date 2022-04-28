Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,019 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

