Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 328 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,972. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $370.14 and a one year high of $615.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

