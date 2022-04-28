Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 599 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 437,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after buying an additional 127,492 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.20. 1,402,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,693,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

