Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 942 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 331.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,324,000 after purchasing an additional 460,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,486,000 after acquiring an additional 332,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.62. 39,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,403. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.76.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

