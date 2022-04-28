Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 978 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.99. The company had a trading volume of 167,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $207.00 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.