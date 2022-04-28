Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

MMM traded up $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $147.14. 102,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.64. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

