Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 174,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,750,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $110.20. 36,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $110.35. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $110.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.