Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $6.95 on Thursday, reaching $175.42. The company had a trading volume of 77,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,290. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.