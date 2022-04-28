Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $5.39 on Thursday, reaching $302.93. 39,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.54 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.53 and its 200-day moving average is $363.83.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

