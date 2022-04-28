Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,450 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,301,066 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.