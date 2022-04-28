Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1,332.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $176.89. The stock had a trading volume of 723,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,796,990. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

