Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $858,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

Shares of MAS traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $55.06. 255,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

