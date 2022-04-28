Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.11. The company had a trading volume of 83,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,908. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

