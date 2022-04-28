Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.3% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $29.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,095,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average of $278.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

