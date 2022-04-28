Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,052 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

