Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up about 6.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Snowflake worth $63,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,847,000 after buying an additional 477,577 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.23.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.84. 190,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

