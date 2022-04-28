Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.97. 64,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

