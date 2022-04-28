Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.68.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.77) to €0.75 ($0.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of BNDSY remained flat at $$1.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

