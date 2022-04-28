BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the March 31st total of 315,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 114,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.63. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 15.07%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

