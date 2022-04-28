Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 779,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.27% of TE Connectivity worth $670,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.73. 16,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,721. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.