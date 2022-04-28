Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.48 Billion Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,475,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,660,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,926,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $149.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $145.61 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

