Bank of America Corp DE Has $746.03 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.93% of D.R. Horton worth $746,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 52,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

