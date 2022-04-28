Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 29,114 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $516,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.14. 7,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $205.02 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.