Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190,446 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.54% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $578,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $101.19. 10,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,517. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

