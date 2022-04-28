Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,009 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,213,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.53% of Mastercard worth $1,873,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $11.19 on Thursday, hitting $372.76. The company had a trading volume of 83,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,258. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.37. The stock has a market cap of $364.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.94.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.