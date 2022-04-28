Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,862,816 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,763,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,372,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,131 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.11. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day moving average of $194.91. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $176.31 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.