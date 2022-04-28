Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.62

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 20.32%.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

