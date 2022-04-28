Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,944. The stock has a market cap of $220.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other Bank7 news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $90,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at $5,228,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

