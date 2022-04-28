Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.05.

BZUN opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Baozun has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $38.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

