Barclays Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €128.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €128.00 ($137.63) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($165.59) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €136.14 ($146.39).

Shares of SAP opened at €94.93 ($102.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of €99.94 and a 200 day moving average of €113.21. SAP has a 52-week low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($139.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

