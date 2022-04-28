Barclays Cuts First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $16.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Watch Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
NASDAQ FWRG opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,732,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,455,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,405,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
