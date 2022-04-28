Barclays Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $26.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.32, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

