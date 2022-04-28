Barclays Raises SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €10.00

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from €9.15 ($9.84) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SES from €8.10 ($8.71) to €7.30 ($7.85) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.08.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. SES has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.