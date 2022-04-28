Barclays Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $355.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $468.62.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $372.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.73. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $366.63 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

