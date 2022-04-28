Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.98. Baxter International also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.12-4.20 EPS.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.80. 8,440,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.71.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

