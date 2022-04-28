BBR Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.84. 61,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,337. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

