BBR Partners LLC Has $303,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $10.68 on Thursday, hitting $203.28. 59,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.88 and a 200 day moving average of $208.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

