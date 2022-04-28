BBR Partners LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $73.26. 341,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,366. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

