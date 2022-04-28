Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $713,616.71 and approximately $80,779.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013391 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

