Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) to report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BECN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.