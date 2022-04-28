Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $32.13 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 112,906,680 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

