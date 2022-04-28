Beam Reaches One Day Volume of $4.39 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Beam has a market capitalization of $33.77 million and $4.39 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00105847 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 308% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 112,868,400 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

