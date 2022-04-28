Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 496.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 496.78 ($6.33).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.77) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.65) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.77) to GBX 541 ($6.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.19), for a total value of £16,592.04 ($21,147.13). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.28), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($25,543.89). Insiders sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559 over the last quarter.

LON:BEZ traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 425.80 ($5.43). 1,687,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 418.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.75. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.58).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

