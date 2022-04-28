Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,438 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.06. 1,997,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,784. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

