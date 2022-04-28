Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,916,000 after purchasing an additional 438,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 635,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 139,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,402,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,908,629. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.