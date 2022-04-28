Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $13.53 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average is $165.44. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

